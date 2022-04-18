Today's Wordle Answer (#303) - April 18, 2022

It’s time, my fellow puzzling savants, for another week of Wordle. Today is April 18 and the day’s puzzle had me on the ropes because I thought about it all wrong. It’s a good thing you’ve also got me to mess up so as to know how to not lead you all astray.

Have you tried today’s Wordle? It’s actually a surprisingly simple one, I was just thinking about it all wrong. I got four of the five letters on my first guess, just all in the wrong places. When you’ve got that many of the letters, you should do what I didn’t and start trying to put them together into parts of words you’re familiar with. With that many letters locked in, all you’re really left to do is reconfigure them until you get something that sticks out to your brain. If I just shuffled them around a bit, I would’ve gotten today’s answer in one more guess.

In the meantime, we’ve got plenty of tips, including the best starting words, that you can use to do better than myself.

Today’s Wordle Answer - April 18

If you want today’s answer without the frills, feel free to scroll right to the bottom for it. But why don’t you sit with the puzzle, our friendly tips, and these hints in order to give it a try?

Hint 1: This word is the last name of an iconic character you can find in most WWE games including the latest entry, WWE 2K22.

Hint 2: This word is the name of a series of cosmetic backpack mods in Fallout 76.

If you’ve made it this far, don’t worry I know what you want. Today’s Wordle answer is…flair. Yes, I was talking about none other than the Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair. And did you know that backpack mods in Fallout 76 were called flair? Makes sense given that it’s a fashionable mod. Well that’s all I’ve got for you today, but be sure to check back tomorrow for more Wordle answers!