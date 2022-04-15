Today's Wordle Answer (#298) - April 15, 2022

Once more unto the breach, am I right? I guess none of us are going into battle though, even if today’s Wordle definitely felt like one. It’s April 15 and I fought to the bitter end to bring you today’s answer because I just really want to see you all thrive.

Have you tried today’s Wordle? It’s one of those that can drive you right down to the last guess because seemingly a dozen letters can go into the one spot you need. Luckily there’s a maneuver you can use here that can help you clear puzzles that drag on this much. Unless you’re playing Wordle on Hard Mode, you can reuse letters that aren’t in the word on subsequent guesses. Don’t be afraid to put in words that you absolutely know are wrong but maybe use some of the letters that would fit! If one of those letters gets tagged on your guess, boom you’ve got your missing letter and word. If not, you’ve at least done some process of elimination. Our elementary teachers would be so proud of us.

If you’re looking for more tips and tricks to becoming a Wordle master, we’ve got just the collection of handy starting words and advice anyone could use to rise through the ranks and rack up daily streaks.

Today’s Wordle Answer - April 15

You can scroll straight to the bottom if you’re just looking for today’s word, but why not use some of these hints (and our collective wisdom) to try today’s puzzle yourselves?

Hint 1: Today’s answer is a feeling tons of people feel when they don’t finish a game, even though they shouldn’t!

Hint 2: The actor who plays Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order’s protagonist Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan) stars in a show whose title begins with today’s answer.

Okay, if you’ve made it this far, I think you deserve your answer straight up. Today’s Wordle answer is…shame. We’ve all felt it once or twice when we’ve thrown another game in the never-ending pile that is our backlogs. And don’t you guys forget about Cameron Monaghan’s run on Shameless before he became everyone’s favorite young Jedi and BD-1’s best friend. Come back next Monday for a fresh new week of Wordle tips, hints, and answers. See you then!