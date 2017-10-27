Today's The Big Day For New Games Across Switch, PS4, Xbox One, And PC

It was a big week in general for new games, but today's the biggest of the week, month, and perhaps the entire year. New entries in three major franchises have all released on the same day, and unfortunately for your wallet and spare time, you might want to play them all.

The biggest of the bunch, given how infrequently new Mario sequels are released, is Super Mario Odyssey. The Nintendo Switch exclusive has already received wide acclaim, as you can read about in our Super Mario Odyssey review (it received a rare 10/10) and review roundup. If you're diving in, be sure to check out our 10 essential Mario Odyssey tips and six things we wish we knew before playing Odyssey.

Next up is Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the continuation of MachineGames' Nazi-shooting series. It, too, has proven to be a worthy sequel, as you can read about in our Wolfenstein II review and review roundup. Aside from its excellent campaign, the game holds a delightful Easter egg for fans of the series. We've also got Wolfenstein II beginner's guide to help you get started.

Finally, we have Assassin's Creed Origins. It's a major entry for the series, which took a year off and is back with a not just a new setting, but a variety of new features and systems. You can read more about it in our Assassin's Creed Origins review and review roundup, and get caught up with our Assassin's Creed story recap. We've also got Assassin's Creed Origins tips we wish we knew before starting.

These are far from the only releases this week, as we also got Destiny 2 for PC, Just Dance 2018, and a ton of new Switch games on the Eshop. In the weeks ahead, we've got also got Call of Duty: WWII, Star Wars Battlefront II, and Pokemon Ultra Sun/Moon to look forward to.