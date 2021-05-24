Today's Best Deals: Switch Exclusives For $40, Gaming Laptops, And More

A great couch co-op game to play with the whole family, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is a team-based action-RPG that plays much like its predecessors. Ultimate Alliance 3 has a bevy of superheroes with unique moves and easy-to-learn combat that makes it an excellent choice for Marvel fans who may not have a ton of gaming experience. Stylish combat, engaging boss battles, and a lighthearted tone make Ultimate Alliance 3 a joy to play. This is one of the Switch's exclusives that rarely gets discounted, so it's a great time to pick it up.