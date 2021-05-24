The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Today's Best Deals: Switch Exclusives For $40, Gaming Laptops, And More
The start of the new week has brought some excellent deals.
Monday has brought some especially good deals for Nintendo Switch owners. GameStop's Memorial Day sale is live and features big discounts on Switch titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Yoshi's Crafted World, and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. PlayStation and Xbox users can save big on some relatively recent releases, including Hitman 3 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Meanwhile, Best Buy has a massive discount on an excellent Alienware gaming laptop as well as deals on multiple monitors and a great Corsair gaming headset. We've rounded up the best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals for Monday. Don't forget to check back tomorrow to see what's new for Tuesday.
Alienware Area 51M R2 Gaming Laptop
$2,000 (was $2,770)
The Alienware Area 51M R2 gaming laptop is on sale for a whopping $770 off at Best Buy. This hulking gaming monitor features a 17.3-inch display with an impressive 300Hz refresh rate. It's equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 2070 Super GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. It also has an RGB keyboard.
Corsair Void RGB Wireless Gaming Headset
$80 (was $100)
The Corsair Void RGB wireless gaming headset is $20 off right now. This comfy gaming headset has powerful 50mm drivers and is compatible with PC and PS5/PS4. It boasts 16 hours of use between charges.
Samsung Odyssey CRG5 27-inch Gaming Monitor
$300 (was $400)
If you're in the market for a gaming monitor, the excellent Samsung Odyssey CRG5 is on sale for $100 off at Best Buy. This 27-inch monitor produces a gorgeous picture and has a 240Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time.
Hitman 3
$40 (was $60)
Hitman 3, the final entry in the World of Assassination trilogy, is on sale for only $40 at Amazon for PlayStation and Xbox. Hitman 3 is a wonderful stealth game with large sandbox-style levels that give you free rein over how you approach each objective. It earned a 9/10 in our Hitman 3 review.
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
$40 (was $60)
As part of GameStop's Memorial Day sale, you can get Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze for $40. This enhanced port of the Wii U gem is a joy for longtime Donkey Kong fans, and Nintendo made it more approachable for newcomers with the addition of the optional Funky Kong mode.
Persona 5 Strikers
$40 (was $60)
If you didn't snag Persona 5 Strikers for $40 last week, you have another chance to do so now for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Persona 5 Strikers is a delightful blend of Persona and Dynasty Warriors that earns its revered namesake.
Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order
$40 (was $60)
A great couch co-op game to play with the whole family, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is a team-based action-RPG that plays much like its predecessors. Ultimate Alliance 3 has a bevy of superheroes with unique moves and easy-to-learn combat that makes it an excellent choice for Marvel fans who may not have a ton of gaming experience. Stylish combat, engaging boss battles, and a lighthearted tone make Ultimate Alliance 3 a joy to play. This is one of the Switch's exclusives that rarely gets discounted, so it's a great time to pick it up.
Yoshi's Crafted World
$40 (was $60)
Yoshi's Crafted World, one of the cutest games on Switch, is also discounted to $40 at GameStop. Set in a colorful world made out of cardboard, Crafted World looks like it was designed by a precocious child, which gives it a ton of heart. This whimsical platformer plays much like the classic SNES game Yoshi's Island, but you can also play cooperatively with two friends. Crafted World's Mellow mode makes it highly playable for even those with no gaming experience.
Splatoon 2
$40 (was $60)
One of the best online multiplayer games on Switch, Splatoon 2 should be in every Switch owner's library. With a suite of fun competitive game modes, a fun co-op mode, and a solo campaign that helps you get the feel of the paint-splatting action, Splatoon 2 is a consistently enjoyable experience.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Not much needs to be said about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Although it was a Switch launch game, it's still arguably the best game on the platform (and one of the best games ever made). If you've somehow missed out on this epic open-world adventure, GameStop has it discounted to $40.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
$30 (was $60)
Assassin's Creed Valhalla is 50% off at Amazon for PlayStation and Xbox. The latest entry in the long-running series earned an 8/10 in our Assassin's Creed Valhalla review thanks to its compelling story, great world-building, and combat freedom.
Skullcandy Indy Evo Wireless Earbuds
$50 (was $80)
You can save $30 on a great pair of wireless earbuds at Amazon right now. The Skullcandy Indy Evo earbuds are discounted to $50. They feature three EQ modes, sound isolation, and a water resistant design. They also come with a charging case that gives you a total of 30 hours of playback between charges.
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
$18 (was $30)
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne's Master Edition is only $18 for Xbox at Best Buy. The Master Edition comes with the base game as well as the large Iceborne expansion, making this a lot of bang for your buck.
LG 24-inch LED Monitor
$130 (was $200)
Best Buy has a solid deal on a budget gaming monitor, dropping the price of this LG option from $200 to $130. This 24-inch monitor has a full HD display, 75Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync technology.
