Today's Best Deals: Roku Ultra, Persona 5 Royal, Nintendo Toys, And More

Once again, Amazon has some great deals on the one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers for handheld mode. The Split Pad Pro gives the console a more traditional feel with larger thumbsticks, a conventional D-pad, mappable back triggers, and an ergonomic shape that's ideal for those with larger hands. It doesn't have rumble or NFC support for Amiibo, though. The Volcanic Red model is on sale for $38.20 ($12 off). Pac-Man fans can grab a themed version for $50.20 ($10 off), and the Midnight Blue model is $44 ($6 off). While not on sale, the Monster Hunter Rise-themed Split Pad Pro is also back in stock at Amazon.