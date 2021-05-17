The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Today's Best Deals: Roku Ultra, Persona 5 Royal, Nintendo Toys, And More
It's the start of a new week, and we've rounded up the best gaming, tech, and entertainment deals you can grab on Monday.
Monday has arrived and so have the deals. We're seeing some great game deals, including big discounts on Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, and Cadence of Hyrule. Prime Day isn't until June, but Amazon already has an early deal on the excellent Roku Ultra streaming device. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch owners can grab Hori's Split Pad Pro for a nice price and pick up some Super Mario toys for less while they're at it. We've put together a list of the best deals we found today below. Don't forget to check back tomorrow for more deals.
Roku Ultra
$69 (was $100)
Amazon is offering an early Prime Day deal (way early) on the Roku Ultra. This powerful streaming device is capable of playing in 4K with HDR and Dolby Vision. It also supports Dolby Atmos. The Roku Ultra comes with a handy little programmable remote (Alexa voice commands work, too), earbuds for private listening, and an HDMI cable.
Skullcandy Crusher Evo Headphones
$150 (was $200)
Amazon has knocked $50 off the price of a pair of great Skullcandy headphones. The Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones have stellar audio quality that can be fine-tuned to your preference in the Skullcandy app. These headphones boast an impressive 41 hours of battery life.
Hori Split Pad Pro
$38.20 (was $50)
Once again, Amazon has some great deals on the one of the best Nintendo Switch controllers for handheld mode. The Split Pad Pro gives the console a more traditional feel with larger thumbsticks, a conventional D-pad, mappable back triggers, and an ergonomic shape that's ideal for those with larger hands. It doesn't have rumble or NFC support for Amiibo, though. The Volcanic Red model is on sale for $38.20 ($12 off). Pac-Man fans can grab a themed version for $50.20 ($10 off), and the Midnight Blue model is $44 ($6 off). While not on sale, the Monster Hunter Rise-themed Split Pad Pro is also back in stock at Amazon.
AOC 27-Inch IPS Monitor
$130 (was $200)
If you're in the market for a new monitor, Best Buy has a great deal today only on a solid budget monitor. This AOC ultra-slim monitor has a 27-inch IPS HD display with FreeSync tech built-in. While we wouldn't recommend this specific monitor if your primary use is gaming, it's a nice option for productivity, especially at $70 off.
Persona 5 Royal
$35 (was $60)
Persona 5 Royal, an expanded version of one of the best modern JRPGs, is on sale for $35 at GameStop. Persona 5 Royal makes smart changes to the story and gameplay, improving the lengthy experience as a whole while also adding a sizable chunk of new content. We awarded it a rare 10/10 in our Persona 5 Royal review.
Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer
$23.59 (was $40)
Walmart is selling digital codes for Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer for only $23.59. These codes include both the base game and season pass, a combo that normally goes for $40. Cadence of Hyrule is a rhythm-based action game with roguelike systems that smartly remixes The Legend of Zelda. If you're looking for a cool game to check out on Switch, we can't recommend it enough.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
$30 (was $60)
A sleeper hit from last year, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is the latest game from Japanese developer Vanillaware. 13 Sentinels tells the story of 13 high-schoolers who are forced to fight city-destroying kaiju. It combines visual novel storytelling with real-time strategy combat to create a unique experience. It earned a 9/10 in our 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim review.
The Yakuza Remastered Collection
$40 (was $60)
The Yakuza Remastered Collection compiles three great Yakuza experiences: Yakuza 3, 4, and 5--each of which were remastered for PS4 and feature better performance than the originals.
Monter Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition
$20 (was $30)
Monster Hunter World Iceborne's Master Edition is on sale for $20 at Best Buy. It comes with the base game and the lengthy Iceborne expansion. Monster Hunter World appears on numerous of our best games list, including our roundup of the best Xbox One games. This deal is only available for the Xbox version.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
$20 (was $40)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is back down to $20 at Best Buy for PS4 and Xbox One. If you haven't played the 2019 action-adventure, this is a great price. It earned an 8/10 in our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review.
Persona 5 Strikers
$40 (was $60)
A mashup of Persona and Dynasty Warriors, Persona 5 Strikers is a wonderful spin-off that retains the heart of Persona's world while injecting fast-paced action combat into the mix. It earned an 8/10 in our Persona 5 Strikers review. This deal is available for PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Toy Deal at Target
Target has a nice toy promotion right now: buy one, get one 50% off. The deal includes Super Mario toys, including a talking Mario, figure playsets, and Hot Wheels.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: Resident Evil Village And Mass Effect Discounts, Star Wars Games, And More
- Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
- Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Last Chance: Horizon Zero Dawn Free On PS4 And PS5 Until Tonight
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation