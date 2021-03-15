The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Today's Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Lite, Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition, And More
We've rounded up the best gaming and tech deals you can snag on Monday.
Another Monday has arrived, and a bunch of new gaming and tech deals are available across the internet. Amazon and GameStop are offering an enticing deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite, and you can also save on a few notable Switch games. Best Buy has great deals on the Surface Pro 7 and the Beats Solo Pro headphones. We've rounded up the best gaming and tech deals available today, and don't forget to check back tomorrow for more great deals.
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
$90 (was $100)
Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit's Mario set is on sale for $10 off at Amazon. The AR racing game lets you build your own Mario Kart track in your home. The RC kart reacts to the action on screen, creating a unique racing experience that adds something new to the iconic series. It earned a 7/10 in our Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit review.
Nintendo Switch Lite
Get $20 gift card with purchase
While outright discounts on the Nintendo Switch Lite are exceedingly rare, there are some good promotions from time to time. Amazon and GameStop are currently offering one of the best promotions we've seen. If you buy a Nintendo Switch Lite at list price, you'll receive a $20 gift card to spend on your next purchase.
Hitman 3 Deluxe edition
$60 (was $80)
Hitman 3's Deluxe edition is on sale at Best Buy for $60, down from $80. The Deluxe edition comes with six additional Escalation contracts, in-game gear, a digital soundtrack, digital book, and director commentary. PS5/PS4 and Xbox Series X/Xbox One versions of Hitman 3 are eligible for this deal. The recently released stealth game brought the World of Assassination trilogy to a close in style and earned a 9/10 in our Hitman 3 review.
Tamagotchi Deluxe Pac-Man with Case
$15 (was $25)
Amazon is offering this cute Pac-Man edition Tamagotchi for $10 off right now, and it also comes with a cool case. While raising your Pac-Man, you'll have to protect them from Ghosts and feed him cherries. It also features a pair of minigames to play with Pac-Man. If you don't care about the case, you can save three bucks on the standard edition.
Immortals Fenyx Rising
$30 (was $60)
Immortals Fenyx Rising is on sale for 50% off at Amazon for all consoles. The open-world adventure from Ubisoft is inspired by Greek mythology and has a lighthearted tone. With clever puzzles and satisfying action combat, Immortals Fenyx Rising is a fun experience that's worth checking out if you're a fan of Ubisoft's open-world structure.
XCOM 2 Collection
$20 (was $50)
XCOM 2 is one of the best modern turn-based tactics games, and right now you can save big on the great Nintendo Switch port at Amazon. Normally $50, XCOM 2 Collection is on sale for only $20 for Switch. It comes with the base game, four DLC packs, and the War of the Chosen expansion. Keep in mind you do need a microSD card to play XCOM 2 on Switch.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7
$559 (was $959)
Best Buy has a wonderful deal on the Surface Pro 7 right now--you can save $400 on the latest model. This configuration comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and a black type cover.
Beats Solo Pro
$160 (was $300)
The Beats Solo Pro matte collection is on sale for nearly 50% off at Best Buy today only. The Solo Pro features superb audio quality, a comfortable ergonomic design, and active noise-canceling technology. You also get six months of Apple Music for free with your purchase. This deal is available for the red, light blue, and dark blue models.
