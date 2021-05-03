The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Today's Best Deals: New Pokemon Snap, $40 Switch Exclusives, Star Wars Day, And More
We've put together a list of the best gaming, entertainment, and tech deals you can grab on Monday.
Monday is here and so are the deals. This week is off to a great start with nice discounts on Nintendo Switch exclusives such as New Pokemon Snap, Super Mario Odyssey, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. PlayStation and Xbox users can save big on Immortals Fenyx Rising, It Takes Two, and multiple Star Wars games ahead of Star Wars Day tomorrow. Meanwhile, Amazon is hosting a device sale with great deals on the Fire Stick 4K and an Echo Dot bundle. We've rounded up the best deals available on Monday; make sure to come back tomorrow to check out Tuesday's deals.
New Pokemon Snap
$50 (was $60)
New Pokemon Snap just released last week, but you can already save $10 by purchasing a copy at eBay. Reputable seller Nationwide Distributors is offering brand-new physical copies for $50. This deal comes with free shipping and free returns.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS5/Xbox Series X)
$41.88 (was $50)
Amazon has the first deal we've seen on the next-gen version of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2. Normally $50, you can get a physical copy for PS5 or Xbox Series X for $41.88. Since the excellent remake of the first two skateboarding games in the series doesn't have a free next-gen upgrade, this is a pretty great deal that's worth considering.
Tauntaun Sleeping Bag
$50 (was $100)
As part of GameStop's Star Wars Day sale, you can save 50% on this extremely weird sleeping bag. The Tauntaun sleeping bag looks just like the creatures who roam Hoth. The head doubles as a pillow, and the inside of the bag has the Tauntaun's intestinal pattern (really).
Super Mario Odyssey
$40 (was $60)
Super Mario Odyssey is on sale for $40 at Amazon. If you have a Nintendo Switch and haven't played Mario's epic 3D adventure, this is a really solid deal. We rarely see it on sale for less than $40, and Odyssey is one of the best Nintendo Switch games.
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
$40 (was $60)
Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition, the remastered take on the Wii classic, is also on sale for $40. With updated visuals, more customization options, and a brand-new epilogue, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is worth checking out even if you already played the original. It earned a 9/10 in our Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition review.
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
$40 (was $60)
Fire Emblem: Three Houses is one of the best role-playing strategy games on Switch. In addition to a brilliant tactical combat system fans have come to expect from the series, Three Houses has deep social sim gameplay, which makes it the most well-rounded entry in the franchise to date. It's on sale for $40 at Amazon.
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
$40 (was $60)
New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe compiles two gems from the Wii U era: New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U. Both games offer traditional Mario side-scrolling gameplay and feature some of the most polished levels in the series. This is also a great game to play with the family, as up to four players can play on one console. The Switch version adds two playable characters that make the experience more forgiving for younger and less experienced players. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is discounted to $40 at Amazon.
It Takes Two
$30 (was $40)
It Takes Two, the latest co-op adventure from Hazelight Studios, is on sale for its lowest price yet for PlayStation and Xbox at Amazon. It Takes Two stars a married couple on the verge of divorce who inhabit the bodies of tiny dolls after their daughter consults a book on relationships. It Takes Two features stellar platforming and puzzles that force you and your partner to work together as one.
Sonic the Hedgehog Limited Edition Blu-ray
$14.07 (was $25)
Sonic fans can grab the limited-edition Blu-ray of last year's Sonic the Hedgehog for cheap at Amazon. This edition features exclusive cover at and comes with four collectible mini-posters. It also comes with DVD and digital versions of Sonic the Hedgehog.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
$20 (was $40)
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is on sale for $20 at GameStop during the retailer's Star Wars Day sale. The action-adventure game earned an 8/10 in our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order review. If you're gaming on Xbox, you can get a digital copy for $16 on the Xbox Store.
Star Wars: Squadrons
$20 (was $40)
Star Wars: Squadrons, which brought back classic Star Wars dogfighting in style last year, is also on sale for $20 at GameStop. The space combat sim has fine-tuned combat mechanics and well-designed maps that make it a joy to play solo or online.
Amazon Fire Stick 4K
$38 (was $50)
The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is discounted to $38 at Amazon, down from $50. The Fire Stick 4K is ideal for anyone who doesn't have a smart TV, as it connects to an HDMI port and grants access to all of your favorite streaming services. You can navigate streaming services using the included remote or via Alexa commands.
Echo Dot + Smart Plug
$40 (was $75)
Amazon has a great deal on an Echo Dot and Smart Plug bundle right now. You can get the latest generation Echo Dot and an Amazon Smart Plug for $40, which is $25 off the list price. The Echo Dot is a powerful smart speaker with a spherical design to help disperse sound. For anyone looking to start turning their house into a smart home, this bundle is a good place to start.
Immortals Fenyx Rising
$30 (was $60)
Immortals Fenyx Rising is discounted to only $30 at Amazon for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. It spins a lighthearted yarn revolving around Greek mythology and has a colorful open world that's a joy to explore. Immortals Fenyx Rising has relatively breezy combat and puzzles, but it still manages to remain fun until the credits roll.
Best Deals And Sales This Week
- Best Deals Today: Resident Evil Village And Mass Effect Discounts, Star Wars Games, And More
- Get The Best TV For PS5 And Xbox Series X With A Free LG Speaker
- Walmart Has Adorable New Pokemon Snap Bundles For Preorder—If You Hurry
- + Show More Best Deals And Sales This Week Links (2)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Is Free To Claim On PS4 And PS5
- Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For May 2021 Revealed
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation