Today's Best Deals: New Pokemon Snap, $40 Switch Exclusives, Star Wars Day, And More

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe compiles two gems from the Wii U era: New Super Mario Bros. U and New Super Luigi U. Both games offer traditional Mario side-scrolling gameplay and feature some of the most polished levels in the series. This is also a great game to play with the family, as up to four players can play on one console. The Switch version adds two playable characters that make the experience more forgiving for younger and less experienced players. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is discounted to $40 at Amazon.