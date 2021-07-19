Today's Apple AirPods Pro Deal Beats Prime Day Pricing

Apple's premium earbuds, the AirPods Pro, are an expensive yet highly worthwhile purchase for Apple users, delivering active noise cancellation, a comfortable and customizable fit, and over 24 hours of battery life with the included case. They also don't drop below $200 that often--and during Prime Day 2021, they hovered around $197 the entire time. Out of the blue, Amazon has dropped that price even further today, with the Apple AirPods Pro currently on sale for $190. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so if you've been on the fence about picking up a pair, this is a price worth jumping on.

The AirPods Pro's active noise cancellation feature is accompanied by a transparency mode that lets you hear outside noise while you're walking around in areas where you might need awareness of what's going on around you. They also come with three sizes of ear tips to customize your fit, and sweat and water resistance makes them a good option for workouts and outdoor activities. Of course, for Apple users, a big perk is that AirPods connect easily and automatically to other Apple devices, from your iPhone to iPad, MacBook, and more. You can use Siri with the AirPods Pro as well.

There are a ton of other great Apple deals floating around this week as the company rolls out its back-to-school offers, which include a free pair of AirPods (not the Pro version) with purchases of select Mac and iPad models. Amazon has outright discounts across the board on a variety of new Apple products, including the M1-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, AirPods Max, and the Apple Watch Series 6.