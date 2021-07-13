Today Only, Snag Apple TV 4K For $99

The Amazon-owned deals site Woot is currently throwing a big birthday bash for itself and celebrating with a massive slate of discounts on all sorts of tech. Today, one of the best deals we're seeing drops the Apple TV 4K (32GB) to $120--but if you buy in the Woot app, you'll save an extra 17%, slashing your final price to $99.60 (with free standard shipping for Prime members). That's an awesome price for this powerful streaming box that normally sells for nearly $180. The app-exclusive price is available only today, July 13, and there's a chance it could sell out sooner. You can download the Woot app on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The discount appears automatically in checkout, in the "Review Your Order" step.

Apple TV 4K (32GB, previous model)

The Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices to buy, especially for Apple users, with support for 4K and HDR (Dolby Vision and HDR10) and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound. It can stream content from all the top services, like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and, of course, Apple TV+. And its Siri Remote includes voice search to help you quickly find what you're looking for--definitely a major help when you're trying to find a specific show or movie and don't know where it's streaming. Though this is the previous-gen Apple TV 4K model, the main difference between this and the 2021 model is a faster processor and a revamped Siri remote--that upgraded model sells for $169 at Amazon.

Woot's birthday sale continues all month long. Right now, you can also save big on a refurbished Apple Watch (Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 included) and a ton of MSI PC equipment, including monitors and desktops.