Today Only: Pick Up Corsair's K95 RGB Gaming Keyboard For $80 Off

A sale at Best Buy has discounted one of Corsair's premium keyboards, taking a whopping $80 off its price tag. For today only, the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum gaming keyboard is on sale for $120, down from its usual price tag of $200. For comparison, it's on sale for $170 at Amazon today.

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $120 (was $200) | Deal of the Day The K95 RGB Platinum is a full-size keyboard, meaning it comes with a number pad attached on its right side. The Platinum's left side also includes six keys you may not find on other keyboards--these are made for assigning macros to. If you're a content creator, you can bind them to specific actions in editing software, and streamers can set the keys to different commands on their Stream Deck. If you're an MMO or MOBA player, these keys can also come in handy, letting you perform multiple actions with one keystroke. See at Best Buy

Naturally, the K95 RGB Platinum also comes loaded with RGB goodness. Every key on the board is lit up by a backlight, and the border on the top of the keyboard even has its own RGB strip, making for a genuine light show if you're using this keyboard in the dark. Like most other Corsair products, you can use iCue, the company's software, to customize the K95 Platinum's RGB and keybindings.

If you're a fan of quiet keyboards, be aware that this one may be a bit louder than you're used to. The K95 RGB Platinum comes with Cherry MX Speed switches under its keys--combined with the keyboard's aluminum frame, those make for a rather clicky sound.

Today's discount on the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is part of Best Buy's deals of the day. There are a few other sweet items PC enthusiasts can pick up for cheap until the end of the day, including a 4TB NVMe drive, a monitor arm mount, and a Logitech USB headset.