Today Only: One Of The Best Switch Controllers Is Cheap For Prime Day
The 8BitDo Pro 2 is so much more than just another third-party Switch controller.
Nintendo Switch accessories are expensive if you want something that's high-quality and not going to put you at a disadvantage, but an early Prime Day lightning deal is here to help. The 8BitDo Pro 2 controller is a fantastic alternative that not only works with the Switch, but also fully compatible with PC, Android, and more. Right now, it's under $30 on Amazon but you'll have to act quickly.
8BitDo Pro 2 Wired
$28 (was $35)
The 8BitDo Pro 2 controller looks like a cross between the classic SNES controller and a Switch Pro Controller, but don't let the retro appearance deceive you. With programmable back battle buttons, customization software via PC, and even modifiable vibration and hair triggers, it offers control you just won't find on most other controllers.
With an optional turbo function, the Pro 2 is also a great choice if you're looking to play classic arcade action games on Switch, as there are a whole bunch to choose from and that feature is missing from Nintendo's own controllers.
8BitDo has a controller for just about every system, including multiple different Nintendo Switch options and even controllers built for the SNES Classic, Genesis Mini, and TurboGrafx 16 Mini. With tons of customization options, great battery life, and excellent build quality, they're great not just as a second controller, but potentially as your primary choice.
Prime Day 2022 is shaping up to be huge this year, and we're rounding up all the best deals so you can save some cash on electronics and video games. We've got you covered on other Nintendo Switch deals, as well as deals for Xbox, PlayStation, TVs, and more.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation