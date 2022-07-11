Today Only: One Of The Best Switch Controllers Is Cheap For Prime Day

Nintendo Switch accessories are expensive if you want something that's high-quality and not going to put you at a disadvantage, but an early Prime Day lightning deal is here to help. The 8BitDo Pro 2 controller is a fantastic alternative that not only works with the Switch, but also fully compatible with PC, Android, and more. Right now, it's under $30 on Amazon but you'll have to act quickly.

8BitDo Pro 2 Wired $28 (was $35) The 8BitDo Pro 2 controller looks like a cross between the classic SNES controller and a Switch Pro Controller, but don't let the retro appearance deceive you. With programmable back battle buttons, customization software via PC, and even modifiable vibration and hair triggers, it offers control you just won't find on most other controllers. With an optional turbo function, the Pro 2 is also a great choice if you're looking to play classic arcade action games on Switch, as there are a whole bunch to choose from and that feature is missing from Nintendo's own controllers. See at Amazon

8BitDo has a controller for just about every system, including multiple different Nintendo Switch options and even controllers built for the SNES Classic, Genesis Mini, and TurboGrafx 16 Mini. With tons of customization options, great battery life, and excellent build quality, they're great not just as a second controller, but potentially as your primary choice.

