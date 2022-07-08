Today Only: Get A Free $25 Gift Card Lego Bowser's Airship

For today only, you can receive a $25 Best Buy gift card with your purchase of the Lego Bowser's Airship kit through the electronics retailer. The kit is one of many in the Lego Super Mario Adventure collection, and comes with both the Airship and plenty of familiar enemies.

Lego Boswer's Airship $100 with free $25 gift card Enhance your Lego Super Mario universe with this expansion set. The set features Bowser's Airship, which can be arranged in flying mode or folded out in course mode. Once in course mode, players must overcome challenges such as Bowser’s Mecha Hand and a Pow! Block. In addition to the Airship, the set also includes Kamek, Rocky Wrench, Goomba figures, and a Cannon Start Pipe. Lego Bowser's Airship contains 1,152-pieces and requires one of the Lego Mario Starter Courses (set 71360 or 71387) to play. See at Best Buy

While Lego Bowser's Airship does require one or both of the Lego Super Mario Adventure Starter Kits if you wish to use its interactive features, this deal is a great one if you already own a Starter Kit and are looking to expand. You could also turn around and put that $25 USD gift card towards one of the Starter Kits, allowing you to build up your Lego Mario Universe more affordably.

This deal is only available today, meaning it's best to act now if you are wanting to take advantage of it. The digital gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store.

Looking for more great deals? You're in luck, as Amazon Prime Day is almost here. This year the event runs from July 12-13, though there are already plenty of early Prime Day deals you can check out as well.