Today-Only Deal: The Best Razer Gaming Mouse Is On Sale For A Stellar Price
A trio of excellent Razer gaming mice are featured in Best Buy's daily deals.
If you're in the market to upgrade your PC gaming setup, Best Buy has some great deals on gaming mice from one of the best peripheral manufacturers. Three Razer gaming mice are on sale for steeply discounted prices, including the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, our pick for the best gaming mouse. You'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of these prices, as these discounts are part of Best Buy's daily deals and end tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse
$90 (was $130)
Razer's DeathAdder line has long been a staple in the PC gaming scene, and the DeathAdder V2 Pro is the best edition yet. This wireless mouse has a 20K DPI sensor with auto-calibration that helps mitigate drift and offers precise, fast cursor movement. The DeathAdder is a fairly large mouse with two big programmable buttons on the side. While it's ideal for shooters, the V2 Pro isn't the best choice for MMOs or games that require a lot of inputs. The DeathAdder V2 Pro has stellar battery life, lasting up to 70 hours on a single charge. Amazon is matching Best Buy's deal on the DeathAdder V2 Pro.
Razer Naga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse
$110 (was $150)
The Razer Naga Pro is a more compact option with immense versatility. It includes three swappable side plates with different inputs. For those playing MMOs, the 12-button side plate is ideal, giving you more than enough programmable buttons at your fingertips. There are also configurations for a six-button and two-button schemes. Essentially, the Naga Pro can be customized to fit the game you're playing. It also has a 20K DPI optical sensor and lasts for up to 100 hours on a full charge.
Razer Viper Wired Gaming Mouse
$60 (was $80)
If you prefer wired mice and are shopping on a budget, the Razer Viper 8KHz is a solid choice. It has the added benefit of being an ambidextrous gaming mouse. The Viper has a pair of programmable buttons on each side and features Razer's HyperPolling technology to offer lightning fast speeds with its 20K DPI optical sensor.
