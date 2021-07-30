Today-Only Deal: The Best Razer Gaming Mouse Is On Sale For A Stellar Price

If you're in the market to upgrade your PC gaming setup, Best Buy has some great deals on gaming mice from one of the best peripheral manufacturers. Three Razer gaming mice are on sale for steeply discounted prices, including the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, our pick for the best gaming mouse. You'll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of these prices, as these discounts are part of Best Buy's daily deals and end tonight at 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET.