Today-Only Deal: Pikmin 3 Deluxe For Switch Gets Massive Discount

The many enhanced ports of Wii U games that have arrived on Nintendo Switch over the years are sometimes a hard sell due to their full retail $60 prices. Pikmin 3 is one of those ports, and the excellent real-time strategy game doesn't get nearly as much love as it should. Though it's definitely worth its regular $60 price if you didn't play it on Wii U, today only you can pick it up at Best Buy for only $30, which ties its best price yet.

This deal is only available until 10 PM PT / 1 AM ET, and there's a chance it could sell out before then, so you may want to hurry. You'll have to add another item to your cart to reach $35 and get free shipping; otherwise you'll have a $4 shipping charge. To avoid paying shipping, you can order online for pickup at your local Best Buy store.

Even if you already played Pikmin 3 on Wii U, the Deluxe version is worth checking out for the new content alone. Pikmin 3 Deluxe features more than a dozen extra story missions that bring back previous Pikmin heroes Olimar and Louie. The enhanced port also adds a two-player local cooperative mode and a pair of new difficulty levels that will test longtime fans' wits and skills.

It earned an 8/10 in our Pikmin 3 Deluxe review thanks to its myriad of quality-of-life improvements and great implementation of co-op. If you're looking for something unique in the real-time strategy genre, Pikmin 3 Deluxe is a stellar option.