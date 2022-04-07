Today-Only Deal: Cyberpunk 2077 Is Just 5 Bucks

Best Buy's Spring Video Game Sale , offering new discounts each day until April 10. Each day will see a new set of products go on sale, and the discounts will grow by $5 daily until maxing out at $40 on Sunday. The selection rotates out every 24 hours. Today's deal is arguably the best yet, as you can get Cyberpunk 2077 for just $5, which is 25 bucks off retail price.

This deal could sell out before the end of the day. In fact, both the PlayStation and Xbox editions of the game already sold out once before returning. Though Cyberpunk 2077 has had a rocky life since launching in late 2020, it's definitely worth checking out for five bucks. It has a free upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X, too.

You can also get the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset for only $15 today. Both the PlayStation and Xbox versions of this wired headset are available as part of the sale. These budget-minded headsets normally go for 40 bucks. While they are unlikely to blow you away, you'd be hard pressed to find a better headset at this price.

Remember--Best Buy will be replacing its Spring Video Game Sale catalog every day until April 10, with the discounts increasing with each new batch. If you can't find the time to stop by every 24 hours, be sure to at least check out the savings on Sunday, as you'll be treated to a steep $40 discount on whatever happens to be listed.