Today-Only Deal: Acer Laptops, Gaming Monitors, And PC Accessories Discounted At Amazon
Amazon's daily deal on Acer products includes some great budget monitor options.
If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor or PC peripheral like a keyboard or mouse, Amazon's daily deal on Acer products includes a bunch of budget-friendly products. A handful of highly rated monitors are discounted up to $100 off. You can also save on select products from Acer's PC gaming Predator line, including the great Cestus 330 mouse for $20 off and the Aethon 300 mechanical gaming keyboard for around $25 off. Check out the best deals from the Acer sale below. Keep in mind that these deals are available today only, and it's certainly possible some of them could sell out. If you're looking for a gaming mouse and don't want the Cestus, Amazon also has great deals on select Logitech mice, including the Logitech G Pro wireless mouse that's designed for competitive gaming.
Acer XF270H 27" Gaming Monitor
$200 (was $300)
This particular Acer monitor would be great for those looking for stellar performance without breaking the bank. Normally $300, you can snag this 27-inch full HD monitor for only $200 today only. It has a 144Hz refresh rate and rapid 1ms response time. It also supports with AMD FreeSync with certified Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.
Aopen by Acer 27" Curved Gaming Monitor
$185 (was $250)
If you prefer the added immersion of curved monitors, you can save $65 on this 27-inch option. This full HD monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. It's equipped with AMD FreeSync technology and is fitted with one DisplayPort and a pair of HDMI ports.
Acer Predator Cestus 330 Gaming Mouse
$50 (was $70)
The Cestus 330 is a wired gaming mouse with a fast 16,000 DPI optical sensor and seven programmable buttons, including two side buttons that are ideal for those who play first-person shooters. It boasts four different lighting patterns and 16.8 million color combinations.
Acer Predator Aethon 300 Gaming Keyboard
$76 (was $100)
The Acer Predator Aethon 300 is a wired gaming keyboard with Cherry MX Blue switches. It features six-key rollover and anti-ghosting as well as teal blue backlighting. It's a solid full keyboard that has a 4.4/5 star user rating on Amazon.
Acer Spin 5 Convertible Laptop
$820 (was $1,100)
Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and this Acer laptop is a great option for productivity. The Acer Spin 5 has some impressive specs for the price, especially considering the nearly $300 discount. It features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It uses Intel Iris Plus graphics--not a dedicated graphics card--so it's not ideal for gaming, but it can definitely handle some light gaming. The Spin 5 doubles as a 13.5-inch Windows tablet and has a gorgeous 2256 x 1504 resolution IPS display.
