Today-Only Deal: Acer Laptops, Gaming Monitors, And PC Accessories Discounted At Amazon

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor or PC peripheral like a keyboard or mouse, Amazon's daily deal on Acer products includes a bunch of budget-friendly products. A handful of highly rated monitors are discounted up to $100 off. You can also save on select products from Acer's PC gaming Predator line, including the great Cestus 330 mouse for $20 off and the Aethon 300 mechanical gaming keyboard for around $25 off. Check out the best deals from the Acer sale below. Keep in mind that these deals are available today only, and it's certainly possible some of them could sell out. If you're looking for a gaming mouse and don't want the Cestus, Amazon also has great deals on select Logitech mice, including the Logitech G Pro wireless mouse that's designed for competitive gaming.