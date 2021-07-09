The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Today Only: Amazon Fire TV Stick Is Cheaper Than Its Prime Day Price
Woot is selling the Fire TV Stick for only $20.
If you didn't pick up a Fire TV Stick during Prime Day last month, you can snag one from Woot for only $20 right now, down from $40. This deal is only available today, but it actually beats Amazon's Prime Day price ($23). Woot's daily deals often sell out before the promotion ends, so you may want to hurry. As Woot is an Amazon company, Prime members get free shipping.
Amazon's Fire TV Stick is one of the most popular streaming devices. For those without a smart TV, the Fire TV Stick is a great plug-and-play solution for accessing all of your favorite streaming services. It comes with a handy little remote, but you can also browse using Alexa voice commands. It's capable of streaming in 1080p HD resolution. At 50% off, the Fire TV Stick is a steal, especially if you are looking to add streaming functionality to a secondary TV in your home.
If you're looking for a 4K device, you can grab the Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 ($10 off) at Amazon right now. Check out our roundup of the best media streaming devices for more options.
