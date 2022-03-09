TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection Is Coming To PlayStation In 2022
Now you can experience the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' earliest video game adventures.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection was revealed during PlayStation's March State of Play. The collection combines a ton of retro TMNT games in one package, allowing you to relive Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo's earliest gaming adventures.
TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection is coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2022.
This story is developing.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation