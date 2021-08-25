TMNT Shredder's Revenge Lets Players Battle As April O'Neil

Normally seen on the sidelines, intrepid reporter and friend to the heroes in a half shell, April O'Neil, will be playable in the upcoming brawler Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge.

New footage of the game in action showed April battling alongside the Turtles against the Foot Clan, and even using a slice of pizza to revive a fallen teammate. Developer DOTEMU says April's attacks focus on dishing out a flurry of blows against opponents, and that her agility, as well as a far-reaching slide kick, helps her close in on targets quickly.

TMNT: Shredder's Revenge's visual style is inspired by the classic 80s cartoon series, and the game will support four player co-op as the turtles battle their way through locations like Manhattan, Coney Island, and Dimension X. Each playable character will have their own combos and abilities, making them distinct from one another.

The old-school style beat em' up comes from developer Tribute Games and publisher DOTEMU, the same publisher behind the recent Streets of Rage 4 and upcoming Metal Slug Tactics. TMNT: Shredder's Revenge is slated to release on PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles in 2022.