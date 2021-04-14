TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Confirmed For Switch, Launches This Year

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is headed to Nintendo Switch. As part of the Indie World event on Wednesday, Nintendo revealed that the game, which blends retro and modern graphics, will come to the hybrid console later this year.

Shredder's Revenge, which is a 2D beat-em-up in the spirit and style of Turtles in Time, features four-player co-op for both couch co-op and online play.

Originally announced in March, Shredder's Revenge was at the time confirmed for release on console and PC, but there was no word on the specific platforms.

The game is developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, the company behind Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap. Shredder's Revenge is the first new TMNT game for consoles since 2016's TMNT: Mutants in Manhattan.

