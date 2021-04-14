TMNT: Shredder's Revenge Confirmed For Switch, Launches This Year
The newest TMNT game is on the way for Nintendo's hybrid console.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is headed to Nintendo Switch. As part of the Indie World event on Wednesday, Nintendo revealed that the game, which blends retro and modern graphics, will come to the hybrid console later this year.
Shredder's Revenge, which is a 2D beat-em-up in the spirit and style of Turtles in Time, features four-player co-op for both couch co-op and online play.
Cowabunga! The retro-inspired beat'em up action of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: #ShreddersRevenge from @TributeGames and @Dotemu is coming to #NintendoSwitch later this year! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/VC2ljsf0mX— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 14, 2021
Originally announced in March, Shredder's Revenge was at the time confirmed for release on console and PC, but there was no word on the specific platforms.
The game is developed by Tribute Games and published by Dotemu, the company behind Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap. Shredder's Revenge is the first new TMNT game for consoles since 2016's TMNT: Mutants in Manhattan.
