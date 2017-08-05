Titanfall Spin-off Launches Next Week

In an interview with Titanfall boss Vince Zampella, head of Titanfall developer Respawn, earlier this week, we learned that Titanfall's RTS spin-off is coming much sooner than we thought. After a soft-launch in May, mobile title Titanfall: Assault will fully launch Thursday, August 10.

Instead of Titanfall's iconic fast-paced first player and mech suit combat, Titanfall: Assault is taking a much different route. Players will take on the role of a commander leading their crews to capture enemy territories. By collecting burn cards and upgrading resources, players will travel across known Titanfall locations and might bump into some familiar faces along the way too.

Titanfall: Assault comes after the cancellation of other Titanfall mobile spin-off Titanfall: Frontline. That title was a real-time strategy card game and one of several of Respawn's upcoming mobile titles with Nexon, but the game was cancelled well before it even came out of beta.

Thankfully, Assault is meant for this world. Even though it sports more chibi-esque versions of the pilots and titans, you'll still be able to hop on in your favorite one from both Titanfall 1 and 2 and get on down to the mech-kicking action.

And, for you Android users out there, you can snag an exclusive Android titan by pre-registering on Google Play now. Titanfall: Assault will also launch on iOS.