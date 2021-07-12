Titanfall Only Has 1-2 People Working On It Currently

Respawn Entertainment’s Apex Legends was recently targeted by hackers who were looking to bring awareness to the current state of the developer's Titanfall games. While Apex Legends quickly resolved its server issues, Titanfall still remains vulnerable as Respawn has only tasked one to two of its employees with maintenance on the game.

Respawn's first franchise has been almost unplayable for a long time as unpatched security vulnerabilities are taken advantage of with distributed denial of service attacks that prevent players from joining games. In a video update spotted by MP1st, community coordinator Jason Garza explained the current situation while assuring fans that the Titanfall community had not been forgotten.

"All I can say is that we're working on it (Titanfall), and that's why I stopped talking about things like that," Garza said. "The Titanfall community is not forgotten or abandoned or anything like that. We're still working on it, it's just we can't telegraph our moves, and we only have like one or two people on it because the rest, everybody else is on Apex Legends, so don't feel bad. It's something we do work on just that these things take time, you can't just press a button and everything's fixed magically."

If you're curious as to what exactly is happening to Titanfall and Titanfall 2's multiplayer, YouTube channel Upper Echelon Gamers has a short documentary on how a hacker has used DDoS attacks to take out entire server populations if certain streamers are playing.

As for Apex Legends, Respawn's future plans--as revealed at the EA Play Live Spotlight Series showcase for FPS games--including a new hero and ranked Arenas. The game's new Thrillseekers event will go live from July 13 until August 3, with the event having a new Arenas map, three weekly rewards tracks offering brand-new loot, and purchasable event-limited cosmetics.