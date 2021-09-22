Titanfall 3 Isn't Coming Anytime Soon, Respawn Says

While Titanfall 2 may have had a bit of a renaissance this year, another entry in the franchise isn't on the way. As spotted by Dexerto, Respawn community coordinator Jason Garza spoke about Titanfall at the end of a livestream, shooting down any hopes fans had a new game in the franchise releasing anytime soon, saying, "There's nothing. There's nothing there."

Garza went on to say that "We've got too many other games in the works right now." Those other games are likely whatever Respawn has cooking for the Star Wars: Jedi franchise and Apex Legends. Along with constantly being updated, the battle royale title is also facing its own suite of problems at the moment, mostly stemming from its servers.

However, Respawn hasn't completely abandoned Titanfall. When one viewer commented that they were going to give up on the games being fixed, Garza explained that Respawn is "still working on the current situation, but as always, can't really telegraph those moves publicly." The current situation referenced by Garza is the ongoing DDOS attack that has largely left Titanfall 1 and 2 unplayable on PC. The attack is allegedly coming from a group of hackers looking to raise awareness for Titanfall's multiplayer. Currently, the Titanfall games only have one or two developers working on them at a time.

It shouldn't be a huge surprise that another Titanfall game isn't currently in the works from Respawn. Apex Legends is a massively successful game, with over 200,000 players logging into the game within the past 24 hours on Steam alone according to Steam Charts.