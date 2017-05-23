Titanfall 2's Next Titan Revealed Alongside Free DLC Details

Titanfall 2's post-launch support continues with another big update this month. This one includes not just a map, but also a new Titan.

Developer Respawn describes this Titan, Monarch, as a "mid-range Vanguard-class" mech. It features a unique design; its Upgrade Core allows players to choose from various upgrades over the course of its life. By sticking around for long enough, it can assume its "final form."

The nature of these upgrades wasn't explained, but Respawn did note that it features the "ability to draw power from enemy Titans to recharge her own shields, or the shields of her friendly Titans." More details and a video of the Monarch in action will be shared "soon."

Also on the way in the next update is a new map, Relic (pictured in the gallery above alongside Monarch). It's a worksite built around the crashed Odyssey, the IMC carrier from Titanfall 2's campaign. "Created with frontlines in mind, the gameplay is all about assaulting and controlling the center and engaging in firefights from the great viewpoints of the ship against the varied defensible positions in the town," Respawn explained.

An existing map, Crashsite, receives an update to address various collision issues. Besides those fixes, it will gain new ziplines and wallrunning locations to further facilitate on-foot mobility for Pilots.

The final big free addition in this patch is an execution, Now You See Me. It's somehow related to the Cloak tactical ability, but beyond that, you'll simply have to imagine what it looks like for now.

On the paid content side, Titanfall 2 gets a pair of new Prime Titan designs for Ronin and Tone; you can see those in the gallery above. New nose art, camos, and callsigns will also be added to the in-game store for purchase.

All of this arrives later this month, on May 30. On that same day, the featured mode will be Titan Brawl, and all modes will offer double XP for a limited time. A "major" balance update is planned for release at some point after this content update. We'll report back as more details are announced.