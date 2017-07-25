Titanfall 2's New DLC Out Now, Here Are The Patch Notes

The latest DLC for Titanfall 2 is now available. Players can download the Operation Frontier Shield pack on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for free, while an array of new cosmetic DLC items are also up for purchase.

The biggest addition from the Operation Frontier Shield pack is Frontier Defense, a four-player cooperative horde mode that tasks players with defending their Harvester against increasingly difficult waves of enemies. The reward for completing matches is mode-exclusive Aegis Ranks, which can unlock additional upgrades for players' Titans. Frontier Defense currently supports five maps, though Respawn says that additional ones will be added to the mode in future updates.

Along with Frontier Defense, today's update introduces two new maps to the game. The first, Rise, is a remaster from the original Titanfall and is one of the five stages supported in the aforementioned mode. Rise is a close-quarters map that emphasizes long sight lines. The second map, Township, is for the game's Live Fire mode and is a residential area with sparse coverage.

Finally, players will be able to purchase various Warpaints for their Titans and weapons. Aside from their cosmetic differences, the Titan Warpaints give players and their teammates a chance to earn bonus Aegis XP after completing Frontier Defense matches. These skins are only available until August 28 and can be purchased individually for $5 or as a bundle for $25. Additionally, players can buy Elite Weapon Warpaints that grant merit boosts for the team as well as a 10% chance to earn a double XP token at the end of a match. These are likewise available until August 28 and retail for $5 individually or $25 as a bundle. You can learn more about the Warpaints on Respawn's website.

Respawn has also made an assortment of fixes and refinements to the game. You can read about all of the changes from today's update here, while a portion of the patch notes can be found below.

Game Improvements

Added more out of bounds triggers to Complex.

New stats page for maps, including tracking of Frontier Defense difficulty levels.

Visual improvements for Weapon and Titan stats pages.

Titan Balance

General

Ogre class Titans now have a baseline of 1 dash with a 10 second cooldown.

Turbo Engine will now reduce cool down of Scorch and Legion’s dashes to 5 seconds. It will still behave the same as before for other Titan classes.

Overcore now gives 20% core meter.

Electric Smoke unlocks at 20% instead of 25%.

Ronin

Sword Block damage reduction reduced by 5%.

Scorch

Scorch will now have 1 dash charge with a 10 second cooldown.

Increased Firewall’s width.

Scorch Kits

Wildfire Launcher now increases the direct-hit damage of the Thermite Launcher. It still increases the amount of fire spread.

Scorched Earth’s lingering fire lasts longer.

Tempered Plating now makes Scorch immune to crits and his own thermite damage.

Fixed a bug with Flame Core not igniting Incendiary Traps.

Legion

Legion will now have 1 dash charge with a 10 second cooldown.

Hidden Compartment: Power Shot has two charges and Power Shot damage is reduced by 15%.

Monarch

XO-16 base magazine size increased to 40 rounds.

Reduced the strength of the slow effect of Energy Siphon.

Slightly reduced effectiveness of Arc Rounds against Vortex Shield and Heat Shield.

Multi-Target Missile System no longer locks onto cloaked targets.

Pilot Balance

General

Aim Assist settings have been modified for Assault Rifles and SMGs.

ARs and SMGs require you to be aiming closer to your target before any ADS assist takes effect.

Reduced the overall effectiveness of ADS assist for Assault Rifles.

Titan Hunter kit modified to be 10% extra Titan meter from damage instead of 10% Titan Meter on Titan Kill.

Phase Shift

Now has just 1 charge, but recharges faster.

SMGs

Medium and long damage significantly reduced.

One of the positive changes we saw in the High TTK playlist was the increase of weapon diversity. It is our hope that between the Aim Assist nerf and this SMG nerf, we’ll see weapon diversity increased across all three platforms.

G2

Reduced fire rate.

DMR

Reduced fire rate: In this particular instance, we felt that the reduced fire rate simply made the gun feel better since the gun stabilizes better between shots.

Flatline

Slightly reduced damage at medium range. It still has the best medium range damage of any Assault Rifle.

Archer

No longer locks onto cloaked targets.

Smart Pistol

No longer locks onto cloaked targets.

Sidearms

High TTK playlist changes for the P2016, Wingman, Wingman Elite, and Mozambique have been brought over to bring their power level down now that all Pilots can carry a secondary weapon.

Melee

Lunge time and melee hit frames changed to .3 seconds from .2 seconds. This will help people firing weapons, particularly automatic weapons, get extra shots in before the lunge completes.

Melee lunge range reduced.

Non-lunge melee attack range increased. This will help with the cases where melee looks like it should hit but doesn’t connect with the target.

Game Mode Adjustments

Various improvements to the UI for Private Match, including increased visibility of text chat on PC.

Misc. Bug Fixes