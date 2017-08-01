Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition Revealed, Available Now On PS4, Xbox One, And PC

If you haven't tried out Titanfall 2 yet, then the Ultimate Edition is a good way to jump in. Today, developer Respawn announced this new version, which is a re-release of the game bundled with all of its DLC released so far--and it's available now.

This version of the game is only available digitally and features, among other things, all the content from the Deluxe Edition. This includes Scorch and Ion Prime Titans, Nose Arts, Warpaints, camos, and a callsign.

The Ultimate Edition also comes with the new Jump Start Pack which, as the name suggests, is meant to give new players a boost. It immediately unlocks all Titans and Pilot Tacticals and includes 500 unlock tokens, 10 double XP tokens, and the Underground Warpaint for the R-201 Carbine.

Respawn has released a lot of free gameplay DLC since the game's launch, as well, and owners of any edition of the game get access to it. This DLC includes the recently added Frontier Defense mode.

You can pick up the Ultimate Edition for $40 on the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store, and Origin. If you're an EA Access subscriber, you can get the Ultimate Edition for $36 on Xbox One. Titanfall 2 just entered the EA and Origin Access Vaults, however, meaning that EA and Origin Access subscribers can play the standard edition for free.