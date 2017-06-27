Titanfall 2 Patch And Free DLC Pack Out Today

Titanfall 2's latest free DLC pack launches today, and it comes with a couple of new maps, a new execution, and the addition of a third weapon slot. This pack comes alongside an update to the game which tweaks and fixes certain parts of the game.

The most significant addition is the War Games map, which is a remaster of two different maps from the original Titanfall. According to a post on Respawn's website, War Games features "the civilian shops, city streets, and tall buildings for window-to-window fighting from the Battle of Angel City," but it also contains "the large, open tank garage facilities for hand-to-hand Pilot combat from the Battle of Airbase Sierra." War Games has a VR simulation aesthetic much different than the original maps. You can see it in action in the video above, and be sure to watch our livestream of the DLC here.

The pack also comes with a new map for the Live Fire mode, which pits pilots against pilots without Titans. The map is called Traffic, and it is set in "a weathered test site where pilot positioning is pitted against mobility across two busy thoroughfares," the post states.

In addition to the two maps, the DLC adds a shadow-boxing Pilot execution, Titan Brawl as a permanent game mode, and a third weapon slot. Previously, Pilots only had access to a primary weapon and either a sidearm or an anti-Titan weapon. Now, they can carry a primary, a secondary, and an anti-Titan weapon.

The new patch contains several quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes, such as a decrease to Amped Weapon damage and a change that makes the dropship leave as soon as everyone is on board. You can see the full list of patch notes at the bottom of this article.

Titanfall 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC; the developer has frequently added free DLC for the game since its release last year. Last month, for instance, Respawn added a new Titan and the Relic map.

Patch Notes

New Featured Mode: Free Agents Free-for-all with a twist. Collect 3 batteries to call in a Titan. Battery locations are placed around the map. Pilots drop batteries on death.

Titan Brawl now added as permanent mode in mixtape matchmaking. Titan Damage in now tracked in the scoreboard.

More Private Match Settings Round / Score Limit [Round] Time Limit Pilot Boosts [On, Off] Pilot Boost / Titan Meter Multiplier [25% to 500%] Pilot Boost / Titan Meter Overdrive [On, Off, Only] Pilot Health [25% to 500%] Respawn Delay [0 to 40] seconds Titan Core Meter Multiplier [25% to 500%]



Game Improvements

Evac ship will now leave immediately once all living players are onboard.

Additional performance optimizations on Xbox One.

Added an easter egg to Glitch.

Game Mode Adjustments

CTF HUD

Replaced flag icons with stacked score bars.

A permanent flag icon is now displays the status of each flag [Home, <player name> / You have the Flag, SECURE / RETURN].

Flag status no longer displays after the winner is determined.

Display team Titan status.

Running over Stalkers with your Titan will now cause damage.

Miscellaneous Bug Fixes

Fixed exploit on Exoplanet where players could get under the map.

Fixed bug where stealing a battery from a rodeo would not give player any Titan meter.

Fixed issue in CTF where the flag would appear to be unreturnable.

Fixed issue with Legion shield not appearing sometimes.

Fixed a couple spots on Eden where Pilots were able to hide inside geometry.

Fixed issue with Tone where reload would happen during her execution.

Fixed issue where Ronin Prime execution played wrong audio.

Addressed issue where Pilots couldn’t enter evac while in phase state when using Phase Shift. The trigger to enter the evac will now be activated when the player exits phase state.

Monarch no longer gets two Electric Smokes when using her Upgrade Core.

Boost Balance