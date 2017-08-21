Titanfall 2 News Teased

It looks like Respawn is preparing to make some kind of announcement about Titanfall 2 this week. The developer today posted an animated GIF on Twitter with the title "Tomorrow."

At the end of the clip, you can see a player jumping over another and dropping a shield, which appears to be a new execution animation. Check out the GIF for yourself below:

In other Titanfall 2 news, Respawn boss Vince Zampella said recently that he thought the game did not sell as well as it should have. "The game was successful, it sold well, but it didn't quite sell as well as it should have," Zampella admitted. "Maybe because it was super-crowded, the pricing was aggressive--it was a rough window to launch our game."

It remains to be seen if Respawn will make Titanfall 3, but the studio is eager to continue the franchise. A mobile game, Titanfall: Assault, launched last week. In addition to that, Zampella teased that there are more unannounced Titanfall-related projects in the works.

In addition to more Titanfall projects, Respawn is working on a third-person Star Wars action game that's being directed by God of War veteran Stig Asmussen. In March this year, Respawn said this project is "still wrapped in secrecy" and won't be discussed for "a while."