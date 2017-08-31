Titanfall 2 Double XP Event Starts Now

Looking to play Titanfall 2 this weekend or in need of a reason to come back? If so, you may be happy to know you'll be doubly awarded. Respawn Entertainment has announced that the game will offer double XP through September 5.

The double XP event is being held to celebrate the recent release of Titanfall 2's latest expansion, Postcards from the Frontier.

Celebrate Postcards from the Frontier with double XP in #Titanfall2 now through September 5. pic.twitter.com/ff9wHW7Sau — Titanfall (@Titanfallgame) September 1, 2017

Postcards from the Frontier adds new maps and an execution, as well a handful of paid cosmetic items. You can learn more about everything included in it here in GameSpot's previous coverage.

In other Titanfall 2 news, Respawn boss Vince Zampella recently talked about how he believes the game should have sold better. "The game was successful, it sold well, but it didn't quite sell as well as it should have," Zampella said. "Maybe because it was super-crowded, the pricing was aggressive--it was a rough window to launch our game."

Respawn is working on more Titanfall titles, but it's also developing a third-person Star Wars action game directed by God of War veteran Stig Asmussen. But it's still a long way off from release and the studio won't talk about it for "a while."