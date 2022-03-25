Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Shift Codes: All Active Keys And How To Redeem Them

There's plenty of loot to earn and grab from defeated enemies in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but some of the best gear in the game can only be unlocked--literally!--by paying a visit to Brighthoof and the treasure chest that lies in front of Queen Butt Stallion's castle.

Similar to Borderlands 2 and Borderlands 3, you'll need to keep your eye on Gearbox's social media accounts to earn a few skeleton keys, which can then be redeemed in the game or on the Shift website. Here's how it works.

Where to find Shift Keys

The Brighthoof treasure chest holds some great loot.

You can visit Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford's Twitter account, as he regularly hands out Borderlands 2 and 3 golden keys on his social media, and he'll likely have a few Wonderlands skeleton keys to pass out regularly. These keys usually have a short shelf-life as well--sometimes only 24 hours--so it pays to check in often.

How to redeem Shift Keys

Shift key redemption page

There are two ways to do so. The easiest method is to head directly to the Shift website, link your account, and paste a key right there for quick rewards. The alternative method is through the in-game menu inside of Wonderlands, which can be found by pressing pause and navigating to Social, where you'll input the code. Once you've done so using either method, you can grab your rewards from the Mail section in the same menu.

Current Shift codes

Right now there's only one code available, and it'll grant you a single skeleton key. This one can be redeemed on all platforms--PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X--when you reach Brighthoof.

Expires March 31

JBRTT-BZH6F-CC3W5-3TTTB-XB9HH

If you're just getting started in the new Gearbox game, you can check out our guide on the best Wonderlands starting class, how long it takes to complete Wonderlands, and GameSpot's Wonderlands review.