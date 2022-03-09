Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Season Pass Content And Fortnite Crossover Revealed

Just like the main series of Borderlands games, Gearbox's upcoming spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will have plenty of stories to tell after the end credits have rolled. Four post-release DLC packs will kick off a series of new adventures, as you journey to Dreamveil Overlook and meet the enigmatic fortune teller, Vesper.

The four Mirror of Mystery DLC packs will consist of five levels to fight through followed by a fearsome boss encounter, with these foes growing more powerful every time you venture into their domain. Each time you successfully vanquish the boss, you'll earn Lost Souls that let you spin Vesper's Wheel of Fate for a chance to win Legendary-class weapons, gear, and other items. While you can purchase a Mirror of Mystery content drop individually, there will be an option to grab all of them in the Wonderlands season pass.

These Mirrors of Mystery will also have an impact on the recently-revealed Chaos Chamber, the replayable endgame of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The new levels and bosses will be added to the Chaos Chamber after they are released, making for more varied runs and challenges. In the fourth content drop, you can also try out a new character class, which, like the base game's classes, can be mixed and matched with to create a unique multi-class Fate-Weaver.

While Gearbox hasn't revealed what this class is exactly, it did mention that it'll have its own action skills and a unique skill tree to play with. Rounding out the season pass is the Butt Stallion Pack, which features Queen Butt Stallion-approved items such as the Diamond Guard Armor Presets, Crystal Glitter Makeup Pack, the Adamant Throne Banner Set, and the Diamond Hero Statue Material.

For a limited time, purchasing a digital copy of Wonderlands on the Epic Game Store will earn you the Diamond Pony Glider for use in Fortnite. The glider has a few bonuses, such as being able to summon Butt Stallion herself, who'll drop a gun for you to equip when you land.

Queen Butt Stallion to the rescue!

For more details on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands before it launches on March 25 launch for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, you can check out our features showing off classes such as the Stabbomancer, Spellshot, and Spore Warden. You can also read our Wonderlands preview, for more details on how the gunplay of Borderlands 3 has been mixed with spell-slinging gameplay.