Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Release Date Revealed

At the PlayStation Showcase event, developer Gearbox revealed the release date for its Borderlands spinoff game Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. The game is launching on March 25, 2022.

In addition to the release date, Gearbox also showed a new gameplay trailer that gives another glimpse of what you can expect from the game. As opposed to the Borderlands series, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands features gameplay closer to something like Dishonored or even Skyrim. Many weapons will be one-handed, opening up the other hand to wield magical abilities.

Of course, although this game's world is far more fantastical than the mainline Borderlands series, you'll still have access to an arsenal of guns. The trailer shows the character using machine guns, assault rifles, and scoped weapons in addition to one-handed crossbows.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Gearbox has lined up a wide array of merchandise partners for the game's launch, including Funko Pops and t-shirts. In addition, it features a star-studded cast including Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, and Ashly Burch.