Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Player Earns Ultra-Rare One-In-85 Billion Item

There's no shortage of quality weapons to grind for in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, but there are astronomical odds in play when it comes to finding some of the best gear in the Borderlands spin-off. One player has managed to overcome those daunting numbers, and now owns an extremely rare item that has a 1-in-85 billion chance of dropping in the game.

Borderlands streamer Moxsy got his hands on the Ascended Warlock's Amalgam of Glorious Purpose mod, a particularly sought-after piece of equipment that comes with five randomized bonus stats, is an Ascended-tier item--the best tier in the game--and has perfect stats for each slot.

Those stats include a powerful 29.7% bonus to all damage, a 49.% bonus to spell damage, a 27.7% increase to area-of-effect damage, a 59.3% chance of landing a critical hit with spells or abilities, and a 52.6% boost for Moxsy's primary character class, the Spellshot. For his secondary class, the Graveborn, he scored a 26% bonus boost as well.

As spotted by Kotaku and YouTuber ConstantCanadian, Moxsy's loot drop was thanks to the mathematical stars aligning on a number of factors. "There are 85 billion different possible variations of Amalgams, and Moxsy just so happened to get this one," ConstantCanadian explained to Kotaku.

You can see the full breakdown on the numbers in the video below:

In other Wonderlands news, the game has steadily added more DLC since it launched in March, such as the Glutton's Gambit and Coiled Captors. If you're still playing regularly, you can check out our updated feature on Shift codes that can be used to earn some top-tier gear in Brighthoof.