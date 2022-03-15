Tiny Tina's Wonderlands PC Requirements Revealed

Ahead of its release this month, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands developer Gearbox has released the official minimum and recommended settings for the game on PC. Unsurprisingly, you won't need a gaming rig that doubles as an Nvidia-branded Borg cube as the requirements are quite forgiving. While Gearbox didn't specify which resolution and frame rate these settings target, the studio did mention that you'll be able to soak up some finer visual details on your Fatemaker character and the world around them if your PC meets the requirements below:

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Minimum Requirements

Windows 10

AMD FX-8350 or Intel i5-3570 processor

6GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX470 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB

75 GB storage space

DirectX Version 11

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Recommended PC Specs

Windows 10

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel i7-4770

16GB RAM

AMD Radeon RX 590 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

75 GB storage space

DirectX Version 11

While the graphics card and processor requirements aren't too demanding, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands does require a hefty amount of available space on your hard drive. Other than a storage space requirement which has become the norm for games in the modern era, most gaming PCs built over the last couple of years should be able to run the game without having too worry about making too many graphical concessions.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands will also launch on Xbox Series X|S. Xbox One, PS5, and PS4 on March 25, and as recently revealed by Gearbox, anyone playing will be able to use cross-play through the studio's SHiFT service. This feature was initially missing from Borderlands 3, and was only added in 2021 to all platforms that the game was on except for PlayStation.

For a more old-school approach, you can also engage in couch co-op via split-screen support at launch for up to four players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, while PS4 and Xbox One users will be limited to two-player split-screen action.

For more details the game, you can check out our features showing off classes such as the Stabbomancer, Spellshot, and Spore Warden, our Wonderlands preview and plans for endgame support through Season Pass DLC and the Chaos Chamber mode.