Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Is Only $40 For PS5 And Xbox Series
Both PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are seeing a $30 price cut today.
If you don’t mind picking up a preowned copy, you can purchase Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition for just $40, down from $70. The GameFly deal applies to both Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game, making this a great time to check out the Borderlands spin-off. Preowned games from GameFly come with the original case and any inserts included with brand-new copies.
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes everything fans loved about Borderlands and mixes it with a cauldron full of fantasy tropes. You’ll be slinging spells, hacking away with swords, and running through a world filled with skeletons, goblins, and dragons. There’s still tons of loot to snag (and guns are still your main weapon), and fans of the iconic looter shooter will find dozens of hours of fun in GearBox’s latest creation.
Our Tiny Tina’s Wonderland review gave the game a 7/10, thanks to solid FPS mechanics, fun classes to explore, and encounters with hilarious enemies--although it sticks a bit too close to the established Borderlands formula.
“As a spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands doesn't reinvent the Borderlands wheel with its shift towards fantasy that bears a chaotic-neutral alignment,” wrote critic Darryn Bonthuys. “Instead, it explores familiar territory that repeats the best and worst of the Borderlands formula and it doesn't venture out of its comfort zone.”
New God of War: Ragnarok Story Details Revealed | GameSpot News No Man's Sky Endurance Update What Made Niko Bellic a Great Character STRAY | Launch Trailer Release Date Announcement | Call of the Wild: The Angler Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted - Solstice Trailer Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Overview Trailer - Nintendo Switch FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER| Summer Event Under Way! FIFA 23 Reveal Trailer | The World’s Game MultiVersus – Progression & Rewards Trailer Rocket League Nike Air Zoom Mercurial Trailer Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - PC Features Trailer I PC Games
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation