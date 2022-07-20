Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Is Only $40 For PS5 And Xbox Series

If you don’t mind picking up a preowned copy, you can purchase Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Next Level Edition for just $40, down from $70. The GameFly deal applies to both Xbox Series X and PS5 versions of the game, making this a great time to check out the Borderlands spin-off. Preowned games from GameFly come with the original case and any inserts included with brand-new copies.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands takes everything fans loved about Borderlands and mixes it with a cauldron full of fantasy tropes. You’ll be slinging spells, hacking away with swords, and running through a world filled with skeletons, goblins, and dragons. There’s still tons of loot to snag (and guns are still your main weapon), and fans of the iconic looter shooter will find dozens of hours of fun in GearBox’s latest creation.

Our Tiny Tina’s Wonderland review gave the game a 7/10, thanks to solid FPS mechanics, fun classes to explore, and encounters with hilarious enemies--although it sticks a bit too close to the established Borderlands formula.

“As a spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands doesn't reinvent the Borderlands wheel with its shift towards fantasy that bears a chaotic-neutral alignment,” wrote critic Darryn Bonthuys. “Instead, it explores familiar territory that repeats the best and worst of the Borderlands formula and it doesn't venture out of its comfort zone.”