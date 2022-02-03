Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Has Gone Gold

Gearbox Software has completed work on Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, its upcoming Borderlands spin-off that stars the fan-favorite explosives expert voiced by Ashly Burch. While the game is complete, there'll still be some fine-tuning to do ahead of its March 25 release, which will likely include the usual updates and optimizations.

In a separate tweet, Wonderlands creative director Matt Cox commented on the challenge of developing the game in the current pandemic era of the world.

"Shipping games is hard, and significantly harder during a pandemic. I am overwhelmingly proud of every part of our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands teams," Cox said. "We dug deep and poured our hearts into something special. I love our team, and love our fans. March 25th is so close!"

Similar to the Borderlands series, Wonderlands will cast you as one of several classes---Brr-Zerker, Clawbringer, Graveborn, Spellshot, Spore Warden, or Stabbomancer--who all wield unique abilities.

Wonderlands also features a multi-class system that allows for any of those two roles to be combined, which should make for some interesting character builds. Guns are of course an option for dealing with all manner of assorted fantasy enemies when action skills and various other passive abilities aren't enough.

For an idea of just how Gearbox handles the fantasy genre, you can check out Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragonkeep for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. The Borderlands 2 DLC is now a standalone adventure, and if your PS Plus subscription is up to date, you can add it to your PlayStation library as part of February's offerings through the online service.