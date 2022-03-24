Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gets Last-Minute Discount Before March 25 Launch

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is getting a last-minute discount today, with several versions of the game now offered with a $10 price cut . Eligible consoles vary by retailer, although both Xbox and PlayStation fans can look forward to some savings. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands launches tomorrow, March 25.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands $50+ (was $60) The most enticing Tiny Tina's Wonderlands deal right now is at Amazon, as you'll find the Next Level Edition for PS5 on sale for $60, down from $70. The price cut only applies to the Next Level Edition on PS5, with all other platforms still listed for base price. GameStop is running the same deal as Amazon, while Walmart is expanding the savings to PS4 and Xbox One--reducing prices to just $50. Xbox Series X is full price, along with all Chaotic Great versions of the game. See at Amazon See at GameStop See at Walmart

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands takes Borderlands' passion for looting and shooting and throws it into a high fantasy universe. You'll still find dozens of high-powered guns, but you'll also find an assortment of old-school armaments such as swords and magical spells. Our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review awarded the spin-off a 7/10, praising its fast-paced action but disappointed at how similar it felt to Borderlands.

"As a spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands doesn't reinvent the Borderlands wheel with its shift towards fantasy that bears a chaotic-neutral alignment," said critic Darryn Bonthuys. "Instead, it explores familiar territory that repeats the best and worst of the Borderlands formula and it doesn't venture out of its comfort zone. That makes for a game that is packed with solid first-person shooter action and a competent multiclass system for creating an interesting Fatemaker."