Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Coiled Captors DLC Lets You Fight A Killer Shark, Out This Week

The world of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is set to grow, as 2K and Gearbox Software have officially announced the first DLC for the game--and it's out very, very soon.

The DLC is called Coiled Captors, and it launches April 21. The first of four post-launch expansions in the season pass, the DLC kicks off in Dreamveil Overlook, where the fortune teller Vesper awaits players.

"Eons ago, the Coiled naga got the biggest catch of all: an old god. They trapped the being within the sharp-toothed, leathery-skinned body of a mighty seawarg, caging it deep within an icy mountain," reads a line from the DLC's description. "Only you have the power to free him from his fleshy prison--but doing so means wading through wintery wastelands, arid ruins, and flooding caverns full of enemies."

The Coiled Captors DLC includes a new boss to fight named "Chums," also known as the Old God. This boss has four "powerful" forms that it morphs into throughout battle. There are a host of other enemies to defeat, too, including a killer shark.

There is also new new loot to find, including weapons, gear, and cosmetics. Defeating each form of Chum gets you a new Lost Soul that can be spent to spin Vesper's Wheel of Fate for a chance to earn additional weapons, gear, and items. The Coiled Captors DLC also connects with Wonderlands' Chaos Chamber, which is the game's replayable endgame mode, with Chums being added to the mix.

For more, check out the Coiled Captors announced trailer above. GameSpot's Wonderlands review scored the game a 7/10.