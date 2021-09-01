TimTheTatman Is The Latest Twitch Streamer Making The Jump To YouTube

TimTheTatman, one of Twitch's biggest streamers, is the latest content creating star to leave the Amazon-owned streaming platform for Google's YouTube Gaming.

He will be leaving his more than 7 million Twitch followers behind when he starts streaming exclusively on Youtube starting September 2, though he won't be starting from scratch. His YouTube channel, where he uploads various clips of his streams of him playing games like Valorant, Overwatch, and Call of Duty, already has close to 4 million subscribers.

In an interview with Business Insider, Tim, who's real name is Tim Betar, says he made the decision to jump ship in order to afford being able to stream less and spend more time with his family, while also saying he was attracted to YouTube because of its efforts to work with streamers in improving the platform.

"YouTube is-- I'd almost use the word hungry," he said. "They want their streaming platform to be the best."

Ryan Wyatt, YouTube's global head of gaming, in a statement said he is impressed with how Betar has built up his brand in recent years while signaling Betar will be a key part of YouTube's gaming content strategy.

"We're continuing to build something special here at YouTube gaming across various content offerings including Shorts, VOD, and Live, and Tim is going to be a key part of showing what it's like to build a successful business on YouTube leveraging all three video formats," Wyatt said.

The specifics of Betar's deal with YouTube haven't been disclosed. He's not the only streamer exclusively joining YouTube's roster. DrLupo, who has 4.5 million followers on Twitch, also recently announced he would be joining YouTube. His reasons are similar to TimTheTatman's--with YouTube, he will be able to spend less time streaming and spend more time with his family, telling the Washington Post the "financial situation" YouTube presented him with would allow him to be secure for life.

The departure of the two streaming giants from Twitch comes just as the platform struggles to handle a recent rise in "hate raids," where groups of bots spamming racial slurs and hate speech invade a streamer's chat. Twitch's lack of action on that front has spawned a protest in the form of "A Day Off Twitch," where numerous streamers and their audiences are boycotting using the platform on September 1.