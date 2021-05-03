TikTok Is On The Hunt For The Next Gaming Superstar In TikTok Gamers Got Talent

TikTok is everywhere these days, as the video-sharing app has exploded in popularity and growth. To further build on its success, TikTok is collaborating with Enthusiast Gaming and e.l.f. Cosmetics for TikTok Gamers Got Talent, which is exactly what it sounds like; a talent search to find the next big gaming superstar.

According to TikTok, the series will unfold over seven weeks and will be focused on finding a "hidden talent" in the gaming community. TikTok has been vague on exactly what kind of talent it's looking for, although it can't hurt to show off your impressive CPM in strategy games or your ability to do a flawless run of DragonForce's Through The Fire and Flames in Guitar Hero 3. Every shot you don't take is a shot you miss, after all.

"From guitar riffs to trick shots to cooking and everything in-between, Gamers Got Talent is an opportunity for gamers and gaming fans on TikTok to showcase their most impressive skills to a panel of celebrity judges," said Nadia Niccoli, Director of Marketing at TikTok Canada, in a press release.

There'll be a $25,000 prize pool up for grabs, which also includes prizes from e.l.f. Cosmetics. The panel of judges will change weekly and is comprised of famous TikTok'ers and veteran gamers, such as Luminosity Gaming's Toripareno, Nickeh30, Muselk, bbno$, and more.

Entries have already closed after a brief window of opportunity that ran from April 27 to May 2, but if you want to see some of the potential candidates you can do a search on TikTok for the hashtag #TikTokGGT. TikTok had a rough 2020, with former US President Donald Trump raising concerns over the company's Chinese ownership. A proposed sale of TikTok's US operations to Oracle and Walmart was on the table, but this was "shelved indefinitely" after President Biden put a stop to the acquisition.