TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games

TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum.

As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a select number of countries, including the US. "We're always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community," a TikTok spokesperson said. "Currently, we’re exploring bringing HTML5 games to TikTok through integrations with third-party game developers and studios."

TikTok wants to test audience reception and how the current selection of games' performs on the app.

Full list of TikTok games in mini-game section

Basketball FRVR by FRVR

Tap the Difference by Lotum

Peek a Who by Nitro

Pride Run by Voodoo

Influencer Run by Voodoo

Space Destroyer by Nitro

Mr. Aim Lab’s Nightmare by Aims Labs

Kitten Force by FRVR

These games are located in the Add Link section when a user is in the process of uploading a video. There'll be a menu that pops up with options like Whisk's recipes, Rotten Tomatoes reviews, and mini-games. TikTok confirmed in a Reuters report earlier this year that it was looking to do a "big push into gaming."

TikTok has partnered with Zygna--now owned by Take-Two--resulting in games like Disco Loco 3D. According to the sources who talked to Reuters, TikTok will primarily borrow from ByteDance's gaming portfolio. ByteDance has been seeing increasing returns from its mobile gaming sector, and recently acquired two major developers: Mobile Legends' Moontoon and Girls Chronicle: Girls Heroine's C4.