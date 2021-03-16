Tiger Woods Signs New Deal With 2K For Golf Games

Major news in the world of sports video games today as 2K Sports has signed legendary athlete Tiger Woods to an "exclusive, long-term partnership" for new golf games. Additionally, 2K has acquired HB Studios, the developers of The Golf Club series and PGA Tour 2K21.

Financial terms of 2K's deal with Woods and the buyout of HB Studios were not disclosed. This is a major deal for sports games, as Woods was previously signed with EA Sports for 10 years.

Woods is currently recovering for a horrible car crash in February that left him with serious injuries. In a statement dated January 2021, Woods said he is "looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape."

"I'm honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together," he said.

2K's deal with Woods covers the rights to his name and likeness to appear "exclusively" in the PGA Tour 2K series, along with any other golf games that 2K publishers. Woods will have an "active role" in the game's development as an executive director and consultant on the franchise.

2K also said it will work with Wood's TGR Foundation in some charitable capacity.

"In golf, there is no bigger icon than Tiger Woods. Like the rest of the world, we were saddened to hear of his recent accident, and we wish him a full and smooth recovery," 2K president David Ismailer said. "We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA TOUR 2K series as an Executive Director."

Before this, Woods was in business with EA Sports for 10 years with the Tiger Woods PGA Tour game franchise. EA and Woods would eventually end their deal, with EA signing Rory McIlroy to a new deal that started with Rory McIlroy PGA Tour in 2015, but the game was a disappointment and no sequels were released. More recently, reporter Jeff Grubb has said EA is looking to make golf video games again, but now we know one athlete who won't be part of it: Tiger Woods.