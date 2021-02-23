Tiger Woods Injured In Car Crash, Having Surgery For Multiple Leg Injuries

Legendary golfer and sports icon Tiger Woods--the face of EA's PGA Tour games for 15 years--suffered leg injuries during a horrifying car crash this morning in Los Angeles.

Woods was injured in a single-car rollover collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in California, according to local police. The vehicle sustained "major damage," as you can see from the image captured from a news helicopter.

Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the "jaws of life." His agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement that Woods suffered "multiple leg injuries" and is having emergency surgery. "We thank you for your privacy and support," Steinberg said.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement... pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods was in the Los Angeles area for a two-day promotional shoot with Golf Digest and GolfTV. Over the weekend, he hosted the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational nearby.

Golf Digest reported that Woods was in good spirits on Monday during the filming of his content, but he did not make it to the course on Tuesday. Police responded to the crash at 7:12 AM on Tuesday, February 23.

Woods last competed alongside his son at the PNC Championship, which finished on Dec. 20 in Orlando. He then underwent a microdiscectomy procedure to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was pinching a nerve. It was his fifth back surgery overall and the first since his spinal fusion in April 2017.

Woods hasn't played in a PGA Tour tournament since the US Open in September 2020, though he did take part in the 2020 father-and-son PNC Championship in December with his son Charlie.

Tiger Woods is considered by many to be the greatest golfer of all time. He has won 82 PGA Tour tournaments (tied with Sam Snead for the most all time) and has 15 Major victories (2nd most all time). He is also No. 1 on the all-time money list with more than $120 million in career earnings, which is to say nothing of his numerous and lucrative marketing deals.