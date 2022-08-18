Thymesia: Best Talents To Get First

Thymesia sets itself apart from many other soulslike games by including a talent tree, which allows you to select from a wide collection of skills that can drastically alter your playstyle. These come in the form of additional attacks, improved dodging, better item drop rates, and even temporary buffs. Deciding how to build your character is just as important as leveling up base attributes.

You'll receive one talent point every time you level up until level 25, meaning that you have no shortage of options at your disposal. Even better, Thymesia allows you to change your talents freely at any resting spot in the game, so you're free to mess around with any number of builds without a penalty. However, there are a few talents that will come in handy for nearly everyone, so you may want to grab them as early as possible to maximize your effectiveness in combat.

Sharp Weapons

Since the majority of your wound damage comes from your saber, especially in the early portion of the game, it's a good idea to ensure it is always functioning at its best. Pick up Sharp Weapons Lv1 and Lv2 under the "Saber" tree to increase how much hurt you're dishing out when using your trusty sword.

Long Claw

If you're going to capitalize on that wound damage with permanent damage, you'll need your claw in tip-top shape. At first, you'll have access to only a single attack via Long Claw Lv1, which is automatically unlocked. However, if you snag Long Claw Lv2 under the "Claw" tree, you'll get an additional follow-up attack that hits for 30% more. Then you can get Long Claw Lv3 directly under it to apply a bleed effect after using claw attacks, letting you keep applying wounds over time.

Plague Wounds

At the beginning of the game, you'll automatically unlock Plague Wounds Lv1, which grants you the ability to apply wounds to your enemies with various types of attacks. Head over to the "Strategies" tree and unlock Plague Wounds Lv2 and Lv3 to extend the time before wounds begin to heal, giving you ample opportunities to move in with claw attacks and finish off your foes.

Blessing

Enemies can hit pretty hard in Thymesia, and your health pool is fairly small, so you'll want to reduce damage any way you can. In the "Strategies" tree are Blessing Lv1 and Lv2, which grant you a 30% chance to decrease incoming damage by 10% or 20%, respectively. This may not sound like much, but you'll be thankful in those tense moments when you skirt by with a few health points left. More importantly, though, unlocking these two opens up one of the game's most useful talents (see below).

First Aid

After you've unlocked Blessing Lv1 and Lv2, you'll have access to an exceptionally helpful talent that will almost certainly save your life many times throughout your adventure. By grabbing First Aid in the "Strategies" tree, you'll automatically use a potion when taking lethal damage, letting you live to fight another day. This can only be triggered once per rest at a Beacon, but it can make all the difference against the game's brutal bosses.

