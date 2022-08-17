Thymesia: All Potion Recipes

Thymesia has a lot of unique mechanics we haven't seen much in other soulslikes, and one of those is its intriguing potions system. Not only can you find and equip a variety of ingredients to add boons to your potions, but using specific ingredients together can result in recipes that grant additional helpful bonuses. Note, however, that some ingredients won't be available until near the end of the game and may require you to revisit locations via sub quests. Also, you do not need to place the ingredients in order to achieve the desired recipe. We've compiled a full list of recipes below so that you can decide what works best for you.

Circulation

Effect: Recover 5 health every second

Ingredients: Fennel, Oregano, Clove

Refreshing

Effect: Recover 3 energy every second

Ingredients: Fennel, Oregano, Mint

Pain Relief

Effect: Reduces damage intake by 10%

Ingredients: Rosemary, Clove, Lavender

Focus

Effect: Increases memory shards drop amount by 10%

Ingredients: Rosemary, Mint, Thyme

Four Thieves Vinegar

Effect: Increases maximum health by 100

Ingredients: Rosemary, Sage, Thyme

Warming Up

Effect: Increases damage by 10%

Ingredients: Black Pepper, Garlic, Basil

Sweating

Effect: Gain a stack of "Defensive" buff

Ingredients: Mint, Black Pepper, Cinnamon

Courage

Effect: Gain a stack of "Offensive" buff

Ingredients: Mint, Lavender, Black Pepper

