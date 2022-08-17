Thymesia: All Potion Recipes

Become the alchemist you've always been inside.

By on

Comments

Thymesia has a lot of unique mechanics we haven't seen much in other soulslikes, and one of those is its intriguing potions system. Not only can you find and equip a variety of ingredients to add boons to your potions, but using specific ingredients together can result in recipes that grant additional helpful bonuses. Note, however, that some ingredients won't be available until near the end of the game and may require you to revisit locations via sub quests. Also, you do not need to place the ingredients in order to achieve the desired recipe. We've compiled a full list of recipes below so that you can decide what works best for you.

Circulation

Effect: Recover 5 health every second

Ingredients: Fennel, Oregano, Clove

Refreshing

Effect: Recover 3 energy every second

Ingredients: Fennel, Oregano, Mint

Pain Relief

Effect: Reduces damage intake by 10%

Ingredients: Rosemary, Clove, Lavender

Focus

Effect: Increases memory shards drop amount by 10%

Ingredients: Rosemary, Mint, Thyme

Four Thieves Vinegar

Effect: Increases maximum health by 100

Ingredients: Rosemary, Sage, Thyme

Click To Unmute
Thymesia Video Review
  1. Campaign Early Access | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
  2. God Of War Ragnarök - Myths of Midgard | PS4, PS5
  3. Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super Gameplay Trailer
  4. The First 26 Minutes Of Jetpack Joyride 2
  5. Rollerdrome Review
  6. Everything To Know About Fortnite x Dragon Ball Super | GameSpot News
  7. Rift Sweepers Steam Early Access Release Date Trailer
  8. House Of The Dragon's Cast Breaks Down How Targaryens Differ From Game Of Thrones
  9. SAINTS ROW – Story Reveal Trailer
  10. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - System Introduction Trailer
  11. LEGO Bricktales | 2022 | PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch
  12. Wolverine Gameplay Showcase | Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Warming Up

Effect: Increases damage by 10%

Ingredients: Black Pepper, Garlic, Basil

Sweating

Effect: Gain a stack of "Defensive" buff

Ingredients: Mint, Black Pepper, Cinnamon

Courage

Effect: Gain a stack of "Offensive" buff

Ingredients: Mint, Lavender, Black Pepper

For more on Thymesia, check out our Beginner's Tips or take a look at the Best Plague Weapons.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Thymesia
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)