Thymesia: All Potion Recipes
Become the alchemist you've always been inside.
Thymesia has a lot of unique mechanics we haven't seen much in other soulslikes, and one of those is its intriguing potions system. Not only can you find and equip a variety of ingredients to add boons to your potions, but using specific ingredients together can result in recipes that grant additional helpful bonuses. Note, however, that some ingredients won't be available until near the end of the game and may require you to revisit locations via sub quests. Also, you do not need to place the ingredients in order to achieve the desired recipe. We've compiled a full list of recipes below so that you can decide what works best for you.
Circulation
Effect: Recover 5 health every second
Ingredients: Fennel, Oregano, Clove
Refreshing
Effect: Recover 3 energy every second
Ingredients: Fennel, Oregano, Mint
Pain Relief
Effect: Reduces damage intake by 10%
Ingredients: Rosemary, Clove, Lavender
Focus
Effect: Increases memory shards drop amount by 10%
Ingredients: Rosemary, Mint, Thyme
Four Thieves Vinegar
Effect: Increases maximum health by 100
Ingredients: Rosemary, Sage, Thyme
Warming Up
Effect: Increases damage by 10%
Ingredients: Black Pepper, Garlic, Basil
Sweating
Effect: Gain a stack of "Defensive" buff
Ingredients: Mint, Black Pepper, Cinnamon
Courage
Effect: Gain a stack of "Offensive" buff
Ingredients: Mint, Lavender, Black Pepper
For more on Thymesia, check out our Beginner's Tips or take a look at the Best Plague Weapons.
