Thrustmaster Yoke For Microsoft Flight Simulator Gets Big Discount At Amazon

The ultra-premium Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack is getting a steep discount today, as its regular list price has been knocked down by $100 at Amazon. Regularly listed for $500, you can snag the flight controller for just $400--the lowest price we’ve seen all year. If you're a big Microsoft Flight Simulator player, the TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition is definitely worth considering.

Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition $400 (was $500) The Thrustmaster TCA Yoke Pack isn’t cheap, but it gives Microsoft Flight Simulator sessions far more realism and immersion. The officially licensed Boeing product is loaded with features, including a 100% metal internal yoke structure for durability, 35 action buttons, adjustable yoke springs, and a design that’s inspired by the Boeing 787. It’s also supported by both PC and Xbox Series X. Best of all, the flight controllers will automatically sync with Microsoft Flight Simulator for easy set up that doesn’t require any fiddling with menus or remapping buttons. See at Amazon

While we haven't tested the TCA Yoke Pack just yet, it holds a very high user rating average at Amazon. For more controller options for Microsoft Flight Simulator and other aerial games, check out our roundup of the best flight sticks, which includes several other Thrustmaster products. But now that this flight stick is getting a $100 price cut, no doubt it’s a great option for dedicated virtual pilots. And if you don’t have Microsoft Flight Simulator (or Xbox Game Pass), you can snag an Xbox Series X copy for just $40 right now.