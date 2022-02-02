The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Three Of The Best PS5 Games Are Discounted At Amazon

Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank, and Ghost of Tsushima are all seeing $20 discounts.

There's no shortage of exciting games heading to PS5 this month, but Amazon is also giving you a chance to score three of the best PS5 games at a steep discount. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Ghost of Tsushima, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are all seeing $20 discounts--making now the perfect time to cut down your backlog.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

$50 (was $70)

The Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut significantly improves the game's visuals, adds DualSense haptic feedback, and includes the Iki Island expansion (along with a bunch of other DLC). If you're looking for a deep game to sink your teeth into, Ghost of Tsushima is an excellent option.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

$50 (was $70)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was arguably one of the best launch titles for PS5. The brand-new campaign used the foundation of the original to deliver similarly great web-slinging fun. The well-written adventure chronicles Miles' early days as Spider-Man. The Ultimate edition also comes with a remastered version of the original Marvel's Spider-Man, so you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

$50 (was $70)

Another hit from Insomniac, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart took the franchise in a bold new direction, introducing a new playable character (Rivet) and making liberal use of PS5's enhanced computing power. You'll be jumping through dimensions, blasting apart nefarious aliens, and tagging along on a quest that's pulled right out of the Pixar playbook.

