Three Kingdoms: Legends Of War Launches In North America

The massively popular free-to-play RPG mobile game in South Korea, Three Kingdoms: Legends Of War, is now available in North America and Europe for the first time on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Three Kingdoms: Legends Of War has been downloaded over 3 million times in South Korea and has real-time fighting mechanics. You can also play as historic military generals such as Lu Bu, Zhao Yun, Guan Yu, Xiahou Dun, and Diao Chan. Each one of them has unique skills that make them stand out.

Play as historic general Guan Yu in Three Kingdoms: Legends of War

Three Kingdoms: Legends Of War has over 80 officers you can play as while you fight mythic beasts and conquer the capital cities of other kingdoms. In addition to having a single-player element, Tilting Point is bringing multiplayer to the game. Multiplayer will consist of three modes, 1v1 duels, 10v10 arena battles, and 50v50 large-scale alliance battles.

Tilting Point has been working on bringing more games outside of Korea. They recently acquired AN Games, a Korea-based game developer, after working together to launch ASTROKINGS on iOS and Android. Tilting Point has also partnered with Clegames to work on Reign of Empires, which launched on iOS and Android. They've even partnered with Cinamon Games for Maybe: Interactive Stories, which can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Tilting Point has offices around the world and has worked on mobile games such as SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, Star Trek Timelines, and Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest.