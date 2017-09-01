Three Fantastic New Amiibo Figures Announced Based On Shovel Knight

Nintendo's recent Switch games Showcase event brought news on the final Shovel Knight campaign, King of Cards. Developer Yacht Club Games has now revealed several new Amiibo figures are on the way based on the game's expansions.

As pictured below, Nintendo will release a three-pack featuring the protagonists from the Shovel Knight's three campaign expansions: Plague Knight, Specter Knight, and King Knight. These join the existing, standalone Amiibo of Shovel Knight himself, which was originally released in 2016.

Aside from adorning your shelf with these characters, they also serve an in-game purpose for the Switch, 3DS, and Wii U versions. By scanning a figure, the character gains a new, exclusive set of armor. These are purely cosmetic and be can mixed and matched with the armor effects from existing sets. They can also be scanned to unlock new Challenge Stages, as well as summon fairy companions that resemble each character. As with the Shovel Knight fairy, these fly along with you as you play but don't impact gameplay--they try to pick up treasure but aren't able to actually do so.

More details on these Amiibo features will be announced soon. There's no word on a release date for the figures yet, but Yacht Club said that will also be shared in the near future. The King of Cards expansion is due out in 2018.