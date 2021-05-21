Xur Location Trials Rewards Fortnite Sandcastle Fortnite NBA Skins New TimeSplitters Game Iron Banner Quest 411

THQ Nordic And Deep Silver's Parent Company Still Expanding Rapidly

The company is the parent of THQ Nordic, Deep Silver, and Gearbox.

Embracer Group--the parent company of both THQ Nordic and Deep Silver--has been growing considerably over the last few years, adding Gearbox, 4A Games, Zen Studios, and a reformed Free Radical Design to its roster. But despite its huge number of acquisitions, there were even more that it thought about making but did not pursue--more than 150, in fact.

In its full-year report posted on May 20 (via GamesIndustry.biz), Embracer Group said that during the last quarter alone, it has talked with over 150 companies about joining. Of these, about 20 discussions are in the "late-stage" period, meaning we will probably see some more acquisition announcements soon. Despite this, the company wants to avoid becoming a faceless corporate monolith.

"The determination not to become a "corporate machine" is as strong as well," it said in the report. "Our philosophy is and will continue to be one that encourages founder creativity."

It's certainly exemplifying that in the types of acquisitions it's making and games it is greenlighting. Free Radical Design's reformation was announced this week, and Embracer revealed a new TimeSplitters game is going to be made. The studio will be under the Deep Silver banner, and Embracer Group also owns the rights to the cult-hit game Second Sight. The latter game has never received a sequel, nor has it been released outside of the GameCube, PS2, Xbox, or PC. As of April, it's back up on Steam.

Embracer's next game is Biomutant, out May 25 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with enhancements on the newer systems. Preorder numbers are ahead of its expectations, despite the crowded release period.

